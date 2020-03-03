A delegation of Islamic resistance movement Hamas, headed by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, has held a number of meetings with Russian officials.

During the visit, the delegation met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his deputy Mikhail Bogdanov, who is in charge of the Russian policy regarding Palestine.

A source familiar with the meetings said that they discussed internal and regional developments related to the Palestinian issue and current threats in light of the continuation of Israeli-US policy aimed at resolving the issue, as well as the Russian role of Middle East issues.

On Sunday, a leading delegation from the movement arrived in Moscow, headed by Ismail Haniyeh, head of the movement’s political bureau, accompanied by Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Political Bureau , Maher Salah, head of Hamas workings abroad, and Musa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Political Bureau .