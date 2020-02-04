The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has on Monday evening condemned the meeting between the head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, the transitional government of Sudan, with the head of the Israeli occupation government in Uganda yesterday.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, confirmed in a press release that these normalization meetings “encourage the occupation to continue its crimes and aggression against our Palestinian people and violate the sanctity of the Arab and Islamic nation. It also encourages the occupation and the US administration to continue to deny the legitimate rights of our people,” the statement read.

Qassim stressed that the Zionist occupation is the greatest threat to Arab national security.

“The Zionist regime is carrying out its aggression against the historical rights of our nation, and the cycle of normalization serves only the occupation and its expansionist ambitions and is against the interests of our Arab peoples and their national security.”

Qassem called on the components of the Sudanese nation at the official and popular level to confront the Zionist project, and to stand up to its hostile policies to the principles and identity of Sudan.

################Saudi and US officials recently held talks regarding Riyadh’s plans to establish a US-backed Arab force in Syria, Arabi21 news site reported.

In an interview with Arabi21, local sources in Syria said a meeting was held in the Syrian city of Hassakeh with the aim of forming a militia belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under the pretext of “resisting Iran’s expansion attempts in northeastern Syria”.

They also said that the Saudi delegation agreed to finance and train what is to be known as the Arab al-Sanadid Forces militia, in addition to supporting and training Al-Nukhbat Brigade, military forces affiliated with Syria’s Tomorrow Movement.

The sources did not reveal the names of the Saudi figures participating in the meeting.

According to Ibrahim al-Habash, director of Al-Khabour news site, a US security company would train the Arab forces, and young men would be encouraged to join to help boost membership.

“The Saudi support is considered a support for the SDF, under the guise of fighting Iranian influence,” said Habash.