The head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has stated that the arrest of more than 60 Palestinians in Saudi Arabia is “an unfortunate matter.”

During an interview with Arab TV, Haniyeh stressed that “the historical relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was good and strong, but the truth is that the facts we are dealing with are unfortunate, painful and contradict all Arab norms towards the Palestinian issue.”

“We communicated directly and addressed more than one message to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, and spoke with the competent agencies and with international mediators in order to end this matter,” he said.

“We are still seeing, with great regret, that these people are taken to the courts, on the charge that they are operating within a terrorist entity.”

He went on saying, “We look forward to the end of this file, with positive relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the release of all Palestinian detainees in Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the blessed month of Ramadan.”

Regarding Al-Quds, Haniyeh confirmed that Zionist prejudice to the occupied city of Jerusalem would be a real explosive situation, stressing that “our Palestinian people, especially in the West Bank, would not allow this.”

He pointed out while the world is preoccupatied with the corona crisis, there are Israeli plans with American cover being implemented according to the “Deal of the Century,” both in the matter of annexing 30% of the West Bank, and the continuation of illegal settlements.

Haniyeh stressed that the resistance in Gaza, headed by the Qassam Brigades, is vigilant and alert to respond to any aggression.

“We are continuing with the strategy of accumulating strength. Any aggression against our people will not be in the interest of the enemy at all.”