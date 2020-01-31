Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Musfer Abdullah al-Numair has on Thursday announced that 50 percent of the current international internet traffic to and from Yemen is currently cut off.

A Saudi-led coalition mercenary militia in Aden province have stormed the international link station and cut off the international Aden-Djibouti cable, which led to the outage of 50% of the current international internet traffic, al-Numair explained in a statement to Yemen News Agency Saba.

The Minister held the aggression coalition countries and their mercenaries responsible for the resulting damage.

“What the aggression mercenaries did, is evidence of their hatred and conspiracy against the homeland and the lives of citizens,” he said.