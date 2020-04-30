Haitian President Jovenel Moise has said on Wednesday that his country is to expect famine if measures are not taken to overcome the crisis caused by the new corona virus pandemic.

“It is clear that there will be famine,” Moyes said, according to news agency Haitian Libre.

He added: “We have a lot of unemployed people. The whole world is stagnating, all countries will seek to refinance business. If we don’t start taking action to prepare for the situation after the corona virus has receded, we will have a lot of problems.”

The President promised to distribute 3,000 gourdes (approximately $30.50) to every Haitian citizen as assistance.

According to the Haitian Ministry of Health, 76 registered cases of the new corona virus were registered, 8 people recovered and six died.

A state of emergency has been imposed in the country and mass events have been banned.