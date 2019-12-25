The so-called governor of Shabwah, who was appointed by the Saudi-backed government of Hadi has on Tuesday the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias of blowing up oil pipelines in Shabwah province.

The governor threatened to thwart the UAE’s plans aimed at spreading security chaos and carrying out assassinations in the province.

He confirmed in his speech that the UAE militias attacked Ataq city with UAE armoured vehicles in a failed attempt to create security chaos.

Hadi’s governor, who is appointed by the Islah party, has vowed to “thwart the UAE’s plans to spread chaos, carry out attacks, adopt assassinations and blow up oil pipelines,” referring to operations carried out by the UAE’s transitional militias.

This comes in an attempt by the governor of Hadi to get rid of the charges against him by bringing the province to a very lowly state which caused its inability to provide the most basic services to the community, such as health, water and electricity, despite the huge oil revenues that he harnessed for the benefit of the Islah Party.