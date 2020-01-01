The Specialized Criminal Court in the National Salvation Government of Yemen ruled on Tuesday that the exiled former president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and his former Foreign Minister Khaled Hussein al-Yamani are to be convicted along with the self-professed Prime Minister of the puppet government, Maeen Abdul-Malik Saeed, on charges of high treason.

The ruling sentenced the three to the death penalty, and commanded the confiscation of all their real estate and movable properties inside and outside the Republic of Yemen.

The ruling added that Khaled Hussein al-Yamani is convicted of unlawful communication with the Israeli enemy entity, committing acts with intent to prejudice the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen, aid to the enemy and impersonation of the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The penal court obligated the “convicts hand over the amount of one million and 500 thousand riyals as litigation wages to the lawyers who took charge of their defence.”