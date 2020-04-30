Abdul-Malik Al-Makhlaf, advisor and former foreign minister in the Hadi puppet government, has said that the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has an opportunity to retreat from its positions, after new corona virus cases have been reported in Aden.

“After it has been confirmed that there are cases of corona virus in Aden, the STC has an opportunity to retreat from its move, which has been widely, nationally and internationally rejected. The STC has to give the coalition-backed government an opportunity to take responsibility for combating the corona pandemic,” al-Makhlafi said in a tweet.

بعد ان ثبت وجود حالات مصابة بالكورونا في عدن أمام المجلس الانتقالي فرصة للتراجع عن خطوته التي واجهت رفض واسع وطنيا وعربيا ودوليا واتاحة الفرصة للحكومة لتتولى مسؤليتها في مكافحة جائحة الكورونا.

الحرص على سلامة ومصلحة المواطنين هو الدليل الوحيد انك تعمل من اجلهم. — عبدالملك المخلافي (@almekhlafi59) April 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the so-called Supreme National Committee for the Response to the Corona Epidemic said that five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aden.

The STC, which controls Aden, had previously declared self-rule of the South of Yemen, de facto rebelling against the Hadi government.