In a press statement, Sheikh Ali Salem al-Harizi, former Undersecretary of Mahrah Province, has accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of carrying out a “coup against Hadi’s government in the southern provinces”.

Al-Harizi called on the people of Socotra province to join Hadi’s governor of the Socotra archipelago, Ramzi Mahrous, in order to defend the province from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias.

He noted that there are practical procedures in place to pressure Dhalea province to withdraw its troops from Socotra.

The official said that the “sons of Mahrah are ready for any emergency in the province to confront the UAE.”