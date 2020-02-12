The so-called Minister of Transport in the Saudi-backed Hadi puppet government, Saleh al-Jabwani, has called for “crushing” the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militia in Aden, southern Yemen.

Al-Jabwani stated in a tweet on Tuesday, that the UAE-backed militias “thwarted the Riyadh Agreement” that was signed between the Hadi government and the Southern Transitional Council on November 5, 2019.

Al-Jabbwani added, “We have no choice but calling on the government to prepare to crush the STC militia in Aden by force.”

He pointed out that what happened to Saudi officers and Al-Islah militants in Al-Alam area “proves the failure of the Riyadh Agreement.”

Yesterday, the Emirati occupation militias targeted Saudi officers aboard military armoured vehicles in Al-Alam Point, while they were trying to bring Islah militants to Aden on buses and cars.