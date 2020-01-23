The so-called Minister of the Interior of the Saudi-owned puppet government of Hadi, Ahmed al-Misari, has accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of attacking a Yemeni mercenary camp in Ma’rib.

The accusation were made during during an interview with Al Jazeera TV on Wednesday.

Al-Maisari said that the attack on the camp in Ma’rib “is not the first and will not be the last,” adding that “condolences are not enough.”

He called on the Saudi-UAE coalition to respond positively with a clear answer about what happened, since they are the ones who control the airspace across occupied Yemen.

“This incident should not go unnoticed, as the UAE air force has targeted our forces in al-Alam,” he said.

Al-Misari continued: ” We will deal with our Saudi brothers based on what we see on the ground.”

He pointed out that there is an attempt to circumvent what is contained in the Riyadh Agreement. This accord has been signed between the Hadi administration and UAE-backed separatists in southern Yemen, but so far has failed to stop the infighting.