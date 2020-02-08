The self-professed Minister of Transport in Hadi’s puppet government Saleh al-Jabwani has accused the UAE and the Southern Transitional Council loyal to it of foiling the so-called Riyadh Agreement.

“The UAE is the one who designed the agreement to strike the power centers of the legitimate government [term used to refer to the Hadi puppet government] in the core, especially in Aden,” the Turkish news agency Anatolia quoted al-Jabwani as saying on Thursday.

He pointed out that the agreement did not take into account the reality and did not find its way to implementation at all.

“So, we expressed our objection from the beginning, because the UAE mercenaries did not hand over any weapons, military vehicles, a tanks or cannon, and not a single soldier was moved from his camp.”

Al-Jabwani added, “The militias in Aden did not stop with this, rather they pushed their soldiers to areas of our forces in Abyan, and sent their gangs through UAE vehicles and soldiers to deliver weapons to their mercenaries in Shabwaj to fight our forces there.”

Al-Jabwani addressed a quesion to Saudi Arabia, asking:, “What are you going to do after the Riyadh agreement failure? Are you with Hadi’s legitimacy, or do the rebel coup gangs in Aden become a reality? ”

He described what is going on in Aden province as “shame”, calling for the fight against the separatist gangs to end the state of dissonance experienced by the province.

The so-called Riyadh Agreemeny utterly failed on Wednesday, amid mutual accusations between Saudi Arabia and Islah Party on the one hand, and the Southern Transitional Council and the UAE on the other.