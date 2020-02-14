A prominent leader in Hadi’s official was subjected to a kidnapping attempt during his visit to Mahrah province.

Local sources in the city of al-Ghaydhah, capital of Mahrah province, in eastern Yemen, said that gunmen intercepted the car of Hadi government spokesman Mokhtar Al-Rahabi as he left the province on Thursday, after a three-day visit.

The sources said that al-Rahabi’s visit provoked the ire of the leadership of Mahrah province, represented by Saudi-backed governor Rajeh Bakrit, after information reached the latter that Al-Rahabi had come to the province for the purpose of inciting the people against him.

Rajeh Bakrit’s office quickly issued a statement denying his connection to the kidnapping attempt, which al-Rahabi escaped in his car.

The Islah party media launched a stinging attack against Bakrit, calling him “a drug dealer who holds the position of governor.”

The abduction attempt illustrates just how deeply-rooted the mistrust and infighting is between several factions that officially work together in the Saudi-backed puppet government