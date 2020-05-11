The Saudi-led coalition-backed government has announced on Monday that Aden province has become “infected with the corona virus.”

This followed a meeting of the National High Emergency Committee to Deal with the Corona epidemic, headed by Hadi’s so-called Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who declared Aden to be an “endemic area” of the pandemic.

The announcement came after an official report on the rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Aden to 35 cases, including four deaths, coinciding with the outbreak of a number of diseases and fevers due to the recent rains and floods in the province.

The mercenary government called on the international community, donors and international organisations concerned to support the city’s health sector, which would help contain the spread of the epidemic and other diseases.

Covid-19 was spread into Yemen following an extended deliberate campaign by the Saudi-led invaders to spread the corona virus pandemic into the country.