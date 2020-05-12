Forces loyal to Hadi government and Islah party have imposed a suffocating siege on more than 300 UAE-backed soldiers and officers in Shabwah province, eastern Yemen, local sources said Monday.

According to the local sources in the province, Al-Islah Party militias pushed huge military reinforcements to besiege the camps and positions of the UAE occupation soldiers, and their mercenaries in the areas of Balhaf and al-Alam.

The sources added that the Emirati soldiers and officers were under artillery and rocket fire.

The sources explained that al-Islah militias promise the UAE if it intervenes by flying in favor of the Southern Transitional Council militias in Abyan, the bodies of its soldiers in Shabwah will be turned out to dead bodies.

At the end of August 2019, more than 300 militants of the Islah Party were killed and wounded by Emirati airstrikes at the eastern entrance to Aden, as they prepared to storm the city. STC militias had originally taken control of the city in early August.