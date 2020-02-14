More than 35 recruits of Hadi’s forces are set to be transported by sea from Mahrah province to Socotra island in southern Yemen, local sources in Socotra reported on Thursday.

The Yemen Press Agency obtained a list of the 35 recruits who are to be transported to the island under the sponsorship of Sheikh Issa bin Yaqout.

According to the sources, the date for the transfer of the recruits and their departure on a special ship will be on Friday, February 14.

On Thursday, the deadline set by Hadi’s government for the deserting battalion of coast guards who defected to the UAE occupation forces, ended. This has caused speculation that the redeployment of Hadi loyalists may be part of a larger campaign to counter Emirati influence.