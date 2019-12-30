Military forces of the exiled Hadi government have installed a new air defence system in al-Arqoub mountains overlooking the coastal city of Shoqra, in the occupied Abyan province, sources reported on Monday.

Several explosions rocked Shoqra city as a result of the initial tests of Hadi forces’ missile system in the city, the sources said.

The sources confirmed that this move comes to enhance the presence of Islah party militias affiliated with Hadi’s forces, and to neutralize any air targeting by the UAE air forces.