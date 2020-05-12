Violent clashes erupted Monday between Hadi forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias in Zinjibar city, the capital of Abyan province.

According to local sources in the province, Saudi-backed forces launched a large-scale attack on positions belonging to the STC in Sheikh Salem area, east of Zinjibar.

The sources confirmed that the attack destroyed a number of military pickup vehicles belonging to the STC militias, while several fighters were killed and wounded in military confrontations.

Other local sources also revealed that 16 bodies of STC mercenaries arrived at Ja’ar Hospital, after having been killed in violent clashes with Hadi forces in eastern Zinjibar.

Hadi forces attacked the city of Zinjibar from three sides, and the battle is still raging on around the city, one of the sources said.

In mid-April, the Islah Party announced “Operation Battle of the New Dawn”, intending to storm Aden, which was captured by STC militias in early August 2019.

Islah forces and the STC originally worked together, supporting the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen in 2015. However, differences in strategic goals eventually lead to open conflict between the two. The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the United Arab Emirates, seek to secede southern Yemen and found an independent rump state, while the Islah Party and Hadi loyalists aim to keep Yemen united under a Saudi-led puppet regime.