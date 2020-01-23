The joint committees of the Saudi-led Hadi government have suspended all work on the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed between Hadi’s government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in early November, informed sources reported on Wednesday.

The sources confirmed that the committees of Hadi suspended all its work, due to severe differences within its components, specifically between the Islah Party and General People’s Congress, which are arguing over its candidates for the formation of a new government.

The Islah militia refuses to withdraw from Shabwah province, under any condition.

The sources explained that the Islah militia requires that its militias will not be withdrawn from Shabwah, in response to the decision of the coalition to sack the Islah-backed governor in Shabwah.