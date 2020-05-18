An official in the Saudi-led coalition has accused the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias of preventing the Coast Guard from properly protecting international waters.

The accusation comes after the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations Centre announced that a ship had been attacked on Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of the port of Mukalla.

According to Saudi media, the official said in statements that the STC has not responded to the Saudi-led coalition’s calls on cooperating with the work of the Yemeni Coast Guard in protecting international waters from terrorist acts.

“The maritime threat in the Gulf of Aden is an ongoing threat, and all parties must shoulder their responsibilities,” the statement read.

The coalition held the STC and the warring parties in the southern provinces fully responsible for the navigation security in the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the STC denied the reports, accusing the Saudi al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath channels of tampering with infornation.

“What has been reported by the two channels is not true,” Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council, Hani Ben Brik said, adding that the two channels are “in service of the Muslim Brotherhood organisation.”

Ben Brik stated that the “absurdity of the two channels is almost converging with al-Jazeera in providing service to the Islah party in Yemen.”

Ben Brik explained that the bombing took place on the coast of Mukalla, which is under control of the Coast Guard loyal to the Hadi Government led by Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar and Al-Maqdashi, making it their responsibility rather than the STC’s.

On Sunday, a British merchant vessel was attacked off Mukalla port of Hadhramaut province, which led to damages to the ship.