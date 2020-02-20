The head of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary Movement in Hadhramaut, Fouad Rashid has on Thursday called for a popular revolution in the eastern Yemeni province.

Rashid said that the revolutionary movement will continue its protests during the next phase in Hadhramaut, against the UAE occupation in order to force it to reopen al-Rayyan Airport, which has been closed since 2015.

“The departure of Hadhramaut’s sons in the protest marches, to put pressure on the UAE occupation forces will force them to open the airport to patients and citizens,” Rashid said.

This comes after the UAE, which has controlled Al Rayyan Airport in Mukalla since 2015, opened the airfield for a period of only five days in November 2019, and promptly closed it again.

According to a report published by the Associated Press in June 2017, the UAE has turned al-Rayyan airport in Mukalla into a military base and a secret detention facility for its opponents in the southern provinces.