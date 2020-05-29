The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the Hadi government, Dr. Riyadh Aljariri, has been killed under mysterious circumstances in the occupied Hadhramaut province, media outlets reported.

The media quoted local sources as saying that Dr. Aljariri “died as a result of the torrential rain in Hadhramaut province. His car was washed away and he drowned in the torrent.”

The security forces in Hadhramaut did not comment on the incident until Thursday.

Other sources however stated that Dr. Aljariri was killed by gunmen and his car was transported while he was inside, with his body being thrown into the water to hide the crime.

The death is the second one in just one day in Hadhramaut province. Earlier, a citizen was assassinated in front of his home in Hadhramaut province.

Hadhramaut, which is under the occupation of United Arab Emirates forces, has been witnessing major security chaos and several assassinations carried out by armed factions loyal to the invaders, often aimed against Yemeni military and security officers, as well as against civilian targets.