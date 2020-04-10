The Hadi puppet government governor of Hadhramaut province, Major General Faraj al-Bohsoni, has imposed a curfew in the eastern districts of Hadhramaut from eight in the morning on Friday until six in the morning on Saturday, April 11.

The move came after the first confirmed case of corona virus was reported in Ash Shihr city on Friday.

The governor called on staff at Ash Shihr port to remain quarantined in their homes for two weeks, and not to have contact with anybody.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme National Committee to Confront the Corona Epidemic, also belonging to thr Hadi government, revealed the first confirmed case of the corona virus in Yemen.

According the Committee, the patient was confirmed infected with the virus, and a press conference will be held later for the spokesperson of the Supreme Emergency Committee to reveal all the details.

Despite worldwide lockdowns and far-reaching measures of social distancing, Saudi Arabia has refused to back down on its decision to transport many hundreds of people into Yemen without health precautions, potentially leading to the spread of covid-19 into Yemen.