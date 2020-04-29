Angry protesters have Tuesday blocked a number of streets in the city of Al-Mukalla, Hadhramaut province, in protest against the lack of essential and basic services.

Dozens of citizens marched to denounce the constant disruption of the service system, mainly electricity and water, which residents are suffering from.

The protesters used stones and burning rubber tires to cut off streets inside the city.

Protesters also took to the streets in the city of Ash-Shihr in conjunction with the Mukalla protests.

Military forces of the invading coalition fired live bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

Hadhramaut province has been witnessing a public discontent over the lack of basic services, which led citizens to take to the streets.