Unknown militants have stormed and blown up a post office building in Yemen’s southern province of Hadhramaut, according to local sources.

The sources affirmed that fire broke out in the building, which is located in Hawtah, Shibam district; after it was stormed by the gunmen.

The sources added that citizens along with the workers of the office tried to put out the fire but failed to do so. No casualties have been reported.

Shibam district has reportedly been in a state of panic and chaos, due to the ongoing assassinations and arrests operations that are being carried out by Saudi-backed Islah Party militants that have been controlling the area for the past four years.