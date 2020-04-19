Mustafa al-Majai, spokesman for the so-called Government of National Accord of Libya, has stated on Saturday that its forces were advancing towards the town of Tarhuna.

According to the news agencies, their forces have taken control of several areas on the outskirts of Tarhuna.

Al-Majai said their forces captured dozens of troops in the service of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) that is fighting against the GNA.

He the spokesman said the fighting this morning “was taking place on the outskirts of Tarhuna.”

Eyewitnesses from inside Tarhuna city confirmed that clashes had stopped at the city’s administrative border.

The city has a population of about one million, and the Tarhuna tribes are among the largest of Libya’s 63 tribal groups.

The city is located about 88 km southeast of the Libyan capital Tripoli, the headquarters of the GNA, and is considered one of the Libyan capital’s important strategic locations.

Despite being recognised as the government of Libya by much of the world, the GNA controls only very small areas of Libyan territory, concentrated around Tripoli.

The Libyan National Army and other forces loyal to the House of Representatives in Tobruk, led by Khalifa Haftar, have been making steady progress over the past months, threatening the already unstable GNA rule.