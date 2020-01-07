Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the armed coalition in Iraq, the Defence Ministry of Germany said on Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed top Iranian officer Qassem Soleimani.

“About 30 soldiers stationed in Baghdad and Taji will be moved to Jordan and Kuwait,” a Defence Ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the withdrawal will “begin shortly”.

Germany has deployed about 415 soldiers from its Bundeswehr as part of the so-called anti-Daesh coalition, with about 120 of its troops stationed in Iraq.

Germany’s move came after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution asking the government to end its agreement with the US-led coalition and demand the departure of foreign troops.

Source: The local Germany