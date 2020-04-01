German authorities announced Wednesday new 149 deaths and 5,453 infected cases of corona virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 732 and infections to 67,366.

On Monday, the German government approved a 750 billion euros aid package to help businesses and people affected by the new corona virus outbreak.

Germany imposes strict restrictions to contain the epidemic, closing all with schools, shops, restaurants and sports facilities. Many companies have suspended production to help slow the outbreak.

On 11 March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified Covid-19 as a “global pandemic”, stressing that the number of infections is rising very rapidly and expressing concern that the infection will swell dramatically.