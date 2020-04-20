Germany has confirmed that 1,775 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing the total number to 141,672. This was confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases on Monday.

The institute also said that 110 deaths caused by Covid-19 have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,404.

The new figures finally reinforce hope that the pandemic is on a downward trend in the country, with a steady decline in the number of daily infections.

Germany has become one of the countries hardest hit by the corona virus outbreak, ranking fifth in amount of infected people, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France.