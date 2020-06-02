The Federal Republic of Germany has stated that it holds Saudi Arabia responsible for the war in Yemen and the humanitarian crisis caused by it.

Germany’s ambassador to the United Nations, Christoph Heusgen, said that “Saudi Arabia bears a lot of responsibility for the war and humanitarian crisis taking place in Yemen.” International organisations have also stated that the country’s health system has collapsed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus and other epidemics.

Christoph Heusgen told Al Jazeera that his country does not sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, and believes there is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen.

He said there will be a donor conference on Yemen on Tuesday, and said Saudi Arabia should contribute significantly to what the conference will do to help Yemenis.