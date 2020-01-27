Fuel stations in the southern port city of Aden have closed their doors to citizens on Sunday due to the extreme fuel shortages, local media reported.

According to media sources in the city, hundreds of cars were parked in long queues in front of the stations, which refrained from direct selling to citizens on the pretext of the high price of foreign exchange in the occupied southern provinces.

Moreover, the sources confirmed that the closure of the oil stations itself has led to a significant increase in the cost of transportation, with reports claiming price hikes of up to 200%

Furthermore, the sources added that the trade in oil derivatives has revived on the black market, with the price of 20 liters of gasoline reaching up to 12,000 riyals, which is about 47 US dollars. This in a country where the average yearly income per capita was reported to have collapsed to a mere 667.9 US dollars in 2018 due to the war.

Economic observers accuse Ahmed al-Essa, The Deputy Director of Hadi’s Office for Economic Affairs, which controls the oil market in the southern provinces, of fomenting the oil derivatives crisis in the city through corruption and mismanagement.