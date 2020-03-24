The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has in a press conference revealed details of all military operations launched by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees during the year of 2019.

First: Qualitative operations

The army spokesman confirmed that army forces backed by Popular Committees carried out large-scale military operations and imposed new equations in the battle that caused significant losses in the ranks and equipment of enemy forces.

The most notable of these operations are the liberation of large areas on the Nihm district of Sana’a province, Jawf province, areas in Ma’rib, Dhalea provinces and border fronts.

Thousands of enemy forces have been killed, captured and injured. He noted that among the specific operations of our forces are the strategic deterrence operations of the missile and air forces.

Sare’e explained that Yemeni forces successfully carried out operations targeting a number of hostile targets within the bank of the targets of our forces.

Second: – Ground forces Operations

Yemeni army and popular committees carried some More than 5,278 offensive operations, including 1,686 in 2019 and 227 in the first months of 2020.

They also were able to counter and thwart 5,426 offensive attempts, advances and infiltration of the forces of aggression and their mercenaries, including 1,226 operations during 2019 and 48 operations during the first months of 2020.

Third: Missile Forces operations

Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the missile forces fired more than 1,067 ballistic missiles. 410 ballistic missiles have been fired at vital military targets, facilities and others in the Saudi and Emirati depths.

The missile force fired more than 630 ballistic missiles at hostile military targets inside Yemen. The number of short-distance rocketry forces operations in 2019 was 110.

“During the last months of this year, 64 ballistic missiles were launched at targets at home and abroad. These missiles were launched individually and in batches, most notably the launch of 10 ballistic missiles at once during operation Victory from God.”

The most prominent missile systems that have been developed and entered into service during the five years are Qahir, Burkan, Badr, Quds1, Nakkal, Qasim, and the Zulfiqar.

“Moreover, the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully conducted tests on new missile systems that will be revealed soon,” he added.

Fourth: Air Force and Drone Operations

During his press conference, the military spokesman confirmed that drones carried out 4, 116 military operations, distributed between 669 offensives and 3,490 reconnaissance operations, while 73 joint operations with artillery force, 11 with the missile force, and one operation with both.

He indicated that qualitative operations were carried out during which more than 10 aircraft drones were used in one operation. One of the most prominent operations of the air force is the three-copy balance of deterrence, operation ninth of Ramadan and Operation of Al-Mokha.

Sare’e noted that drone strikes targeted military bases and installations, sensitive targets, enemy gatherings and camps in Saudi and Emirati lands, he said, adding that in 2020, drones carried out over 160 operations, including 66 in Saudi enemy depth and 94 against internal targets.

Fifth: Air Defence Force Operations

The air defence forces have carried out over 721 operations since the start of the aggression, including both the downing aircraft and the repelling and routing of them. Over 371 aircraft of coalition have been downed, including 53 warplanes and Apache helicopters and 318 reconnaissance and spy planes. The air defenses have achieved several successes, most notably the downing of a Tornado warplane, according to the military spokesman.

He added that new air defence systems have entered the battle line, while others are being developed to become more effective on the battlefields.

Sixth: Navy and Coastal Defence Operations

Brigadier General revealed that over 29 operations of the navy and coastal defence forces targeted ships, battleships, frigates, boats and wharfs of the enemy, thwarted landings. Among the operations of the navy was the seizing of several ships that violated Yemeni territorial waters.

Yahya Sare’e explained that the most prominent ships and warships that were targeted were the al-Madina and Dammam frigates, belonging to Saudi Arabia, the UAE warship Swift and a number of other warships of the aggression coalition.

Seventh: Sniper unit operations

The army sniper units carried out 40,292 sniping operations along the confrontation lines with the enemy since the start of the aggression, the army spokesman said, adding that the sniper units carried out more than 4,250 operations this year.

He noted that enemy forces suffered heavy casualties as a result of sniper unit operations.

Eighth: Engineering and Anti-armor Unit operations

According to Yahya Sare’e, the army’s engineering and anti-armour units carried out more than 13,155 operations since the start of the aggression. Over 8,487 tanks, armored vehicles, troop carriers, pick-ups and bulldozers were destroyed during the confrontations, mostly created by US, British and French industries.