An Air France Airbus A330-200 airplane was shot at after landing in the city of Pointe-Noire, in the Republic of Congo.

According to newspaper Le Figaro, the plane was on a rescue mission to repatriate some 100 French nationals from the Central African nation.

Air France reported that “the aircraft was in a state of suspension at the time of the accident, with no crew or passengers on board.”

For its part, the airport administration expressed its “deep regret” for this serious incident. The bullet was reportedly fired by a member of the gendarmerie force of Congo, but no further information about the motive has been given so far.