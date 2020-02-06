At least fourteen Zionist soldiers were injured early Thursday in a car-ramming operation in the in the Silwan neighborhood of Al-Thawri, south of Jerusalem al-Quds, while the attacker was able to escape.

Zionist media reported that a Palestinian rammed his car over an Israeli occupation soldier in , after which he once again rammed his car into another group of soldiers before escaping the scene.

Large amounts of army forces, backed by aircraft, are conducting extensive search operations for the attacker in all neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, particularly in the town of Silwan.