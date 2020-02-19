At least fourteen migrants, including two children have been died when their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to reach the Spanish Canary Islands from Morocco.

Non-governmental organisation Watch the Med added that the survivors reported that “a fishing vessel came to help them before the arrival of the Moroccan navy, which transported them to Dakhla”, a border town, 1,700 km from Rabat.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coast Guard said the Watch The Med alarm phone informed them of the tragedy, but the Moroccan gendarmerie did not confirm the reports.

The Spanish Coast Guard is still searching for three other boats that sailed from Morocco and were lost at sea, the speaker added.

The Spanish Canary Archipelago, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the Moroccan coast, last month recorded the arrival of 708 irregular migrants, up from just 40 in January 2019, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.