A Palestinian young man was wounded by Israeli troops near the apartheid wall in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya on early Tuesday, while enemy soldiers attacked three other citizens in south of Nablus, Palestinian media reported.

According to Palestinian sources, soldiers stationed at the northern crossing in Qalqilya shot and wounded a young man for allegedly trying to climb the Israeli apartheid wall in the area.

The sources confirmed that the injured young man was taken to Darwish Nazzal Government Hospital in Qalqilya for treatment by the locals.

In Nablus, three youths from Jenin governorate were severely beaten by Israeli enemy forces at the Za’atra military checkpoint south of the city.

According to local sources, the occupying forces, stationed at the Za’atra military checkpoint, detained the three young men while they were on their way back from Ramallah, and beat them severely, resulting in serious bruises and fractures.

The sources added that they were taken to The Refidia Hospital in Nablus.