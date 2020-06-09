At least four US occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the crash of a military plane, which took place while it was landing at Taji Air Force Base in northern Iraq.

Alsumaria News site quoted a security source as saying in a statement on Tuesday that a US C-130 plane crashed during its landing at Taji base, after the engine caught fire, attributing the plane’s crashes to a technical defect.

For his part, another security source confirmed to Sputnik News that the plane veered off the runway and crashed into a barrier of concrete blocks, which injured four of the 16 US soldiers on board, in addition to causing damage to the plane.