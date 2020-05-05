At least four recruits of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia were wounded on Monday in an armed attack in Lahj province, southern Yemen.

Local sources explained that a gunman on a bus refused to be inspected by a checkpoint of the so-called Security Belt forces, and subsequently threw a grenade at soldiers of the security point.

The soldiers opened fire at the gunman, injuring him in his back, after which he was taken to a hospital in al-Hota city, according to the source.

Lahj province, which is under STC control, has been witnessing unprecedented insecurity since five years, which caused chaos and a high rate of crime, assassinations and targeted killings amidst a total collapse of order.