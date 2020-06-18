Pakistan has directly accused India of violating the ceasefire in the disputed Kashmir region and killing four civilians.

Spokesperson of the Pakistani Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar, has said that “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked aggression in Nikial and Bagsar Sectors, along along the Line of Control and have targeted the civilian population. Four innocent civilians were killed, including one woman, and another civilian was wounded.”

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV in Nikial & Bagsar Sectors along #LOC targeting civ population. 4 innocent civilians incl a woman in Ratta Jabbar & Lewana Khaiter vill embraced shahadat, 1 civilian got injured. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 17, 2020

He noted that the Pakistani army “effectively responded to the Indian fire.”

The situation between India and Pakistan got very tense after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi announced its decision to abolish the self-rule system in the occupied area of Jammu and Kashmir, reducing their statues to that of federal provinces, under military occupation.

To do so, the Indian Parliament repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave the state special status. Pakistan, which also claims control over all of the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir region, strongly condemned this decision.