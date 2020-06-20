At least four people were killed, including two soldiers, and 12 others injured on Friday, after three successive explosions took place in Sindh province, southern Pakistan.

One of the blasts occurred in Karachi, the country’s largest city and capital of Sindh province, killing a civilian and wounding eight people, including a soldier.

Farooq Ali, police chief in Ghotki district, 500 km north of Karachi, said that two soldiers and a civilian were killed in another explosion in this area.

The third explosion occurred in the city of Larkana, and there were no reports of casualties in this explosion.

The Sindhi Revolutionary Army, which calls for the separation of Sindh from Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Earlier, the Sindhi Revolutionary Army had carried out limited attacks, including detonation of railway tracks.