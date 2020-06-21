The Al-Masirah news channel has on Saturday released video footage showing the aftermath of Saudi-led artillery shelling on populated villages in border districts in Saada province.

At three children and an old woman were injured on Saturday in Saudi army’s bombing on residential villages in Saada district of the same province, in a new crime added to a series of crimes and massacres committed by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni civilians.

“Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted the district of Saada, west of the province, after Friday prayers. The strikes destroyed a house of a citizen over the heads of his residents,” the Ministry of Public Health and Population said.

“Four civilians (three children and an elderly woman) were wounded in the attack on the Saada border district,” the office added.

The new coalition’s crime against innocent Yemeni civilians comes days after coalition warplanes killed 13 civilians, including four children aged between 12 and 15, as well as a woman, in two raids targeting a car carrying civilians in the same district.

These crimes ironically coincide with the UN’s removal of Saudi Arabia from the blacklist of violators of children’s rights.