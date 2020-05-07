At least four civilians, including a child, were killed on Thursday in a bombing launched by warships belonging to Saudi-led coalition aggression forces on Hajjah province, a security official said.

According to the official, the Saudi-led coalition warships bombed al-Jarr area in Abbs district, leaving four civilians dead, including a child, and wounding another one

Previously, on April 6th, coalition warplanes launched two air raids on a farm in al-Jarr area of Abbs district, causing serious injuries to a citizen.