Jordanian retired air force commander Maamoun Abu Nowar said on Tuesday that the missiles fired by Sana’a on Riyadh were “necessary for Riyadh to review its military coalition.”

Maamoun Abu Nowar, a retired Jordanian air force commander, told Al-Jazeera that the missiles launched from the Yemeni capital Sanaa were far enough to make Saudi Arabia question its military after more than five years of war in Yemen.

“Reaching Riyadh with such precision and targeting the Ministry of Defence and some other military bases and sites is a major escalation,” he said. “The Houthis are making gains on the ground in Jawf in eastern Yemen and in some parts of Yemen.”

“This makes Saudi Arabia unsafe and unstable for any future investment, a major threat to the Saudi air defence system, which I feel is a little weak to intercept such missiles.”

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out its largest military operation yet, which targeted the capital of the Saudi enemy with a large number of ballistic and winged missiles, as well as drone aircraft.

The Yemeni army spokesman said that the attack was carried out by several winged missiles of the Quds type and a long-range ballistic missile of the Thulfiqar type, as well as Samad-3 drones. The retaliatory strike targeted military headquarters and centers in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, including the Ministry of Defence and Intelligence and the Salman Air Base, as well as military positions in Jizan and Najran.

The highly successful Yemeni retaliation strikes are a big slap in the face of Saudi Arabia, the country that officially maintains the most expensive and advanced military in the region.