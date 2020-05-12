The resigned Minister of Transport in the coalition-backed puppet government, Saleh al-Jabwani, said that the infighting in Abyan province between Hadi forces and UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias is the “beginning of the liberation of Aden.”

Al-Jabwani tweeted on Tuesday: “Tomorrow Zinjibar will be in the hands of the national army, and then the battle for the liberation of Aden will begin, in which thousands of soldiers are ready, both morally and materially to fight.”

He added: “Five years [have passed] and the STC militias are still messing around. Today is the time to settle accountability. Your hands and feet have been blessed, you soldiers, as you cleanse your land of mercenary desecration.”

Violent clashes erupted Monday between Saudi-backed Hadi forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces in Abyan province near Aden in the south of the country.