Libya’s so-called Government of National Accord (GNA) has said that its forces have made progress in south of the capital Tripoli, during clashes against the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

The command of the officially named Operation Volcano of Anger confirmed via its Facebook page on Saturday that its forces “are advancing strongly” in the Ramla axis and the vicinity of Tripoli airport.

They reportedly took control of two cars with weapons, destroyed six others and detained a number of Haftar forces who retreated, the command said.

The Libyan National Army has not issued any official statements on the situation in the region.

Earlier, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had announced on Saturday that three Turkish drones were shot down near the city of Bani Walid, about 180 km southwest of the capital Tripoli. Turkey is one of main supporters of the Government of National Accord.

In the same statement, it noted that two aircraft that attempted to raid civilian positions in Bani Walid were also targeted during the last hours of Saturday evening, with air defences succeeding in shooting them down.

Libya has been witnessing two competing governments fighting for legitimacy in the country, the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, and an interim government based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been seeking control of the Libyan capital since April.