The Zionist entity of “Israel” has witnessed the arrival of the first UAE aircraft at Tel Aviv airport, Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot reported Tuesday evening.

For the first time ever, a cargo plane operated by the Etihad Airways, the national airline in Abu Dhabi, landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that the plane landed on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi, carrying humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian Authority, with the aim of dealing with the new Covid-19 epidemic.

The Israeli20 channel reported that the UAE plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport in coordination with the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

An Israeli journalist published a collection of photographs of the UAE plane before and after landing in his country.

While the plane officially comes as aid for Palestine, the coordination between the UAE and the Zionist settlers is a very new development since it marks a de facto recognition of Israel by the Emirati government. Aid to Palestine could also be delivered through the neighbouring country of Jordan, which would circumvent having to deal with the Zionist entity.