The military media unit of the Yemeni army on Saturday released several video footage showing the army forces shooting five mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province.

The first video showed the moment when a Saudi-led mercenary was killed in Sniping attack, which took place in Salan front .

The second video showed the moment when two mercenaries were killed in Saqyah front and another one in Bohra site.

The third footage showed the moment when a mercenary was killed in Ajasher desert.