The Saudi-led Hadi puppet government reported on Wednesday that five new confirmed cases of corona virus (Covid-19) have been found the southern port city of Aden.

According to the so-called “Supreme National Committee for the Response to the Corona Epidemic”, five confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aden.

More details will be revealed at a press conference later, the commission added.

Yemen recorded the first confirmed case of the corona virus on April 10, for a citizen of the District of Ash -Shihar in Hadhramaut, but the Health Office of Hadhramaut coast announced last Monday that the patient had been fully cured.

The announcement by the Ministry of Health in the Hadi government of recording five new confirmed cases has reported caused panic among residents of Aden, where some hospitals closed their doors to patients because of the large number of patients

Earlier in the day, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias imposed a three-day curfew in the city, claiming it as part of measures to curb the corona virus spread.