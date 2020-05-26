At least five people were killed and another seriously injured Tuesday in armed clashes between two families from the same tribe in Hadhramaut province, eastern Yemen, local sources said.

According to the sources, the clashes broke out between two families belonging to the Al-Ali bin Salem tribe, in the Huraidhah district of Wadi Amd.

The sources pointed out that the clashes between the two families left five people killed and injured another.

Tribal mediation intervened to calm the situation one source said, while no Hadi government officials or forces showed up.

The districts of Wadi Hadhramaut, which is under the occupation of United Arab Emirates forces, have been witnessing major security chaos and several assassinations carried out by armed factions loyal to the invaders, often aimed against Yemeni military and security officers, as well as against civilian targets.