At least five citizens were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday in an armed attack on a mosque in Abyan province in southern Yemen, local sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, a local gunman attacked worshippers at a mosque in Um Sala’a village in Louder district with an assault rifle, killing five people, including the perpetrator’s father and the imam of the mosque, and wounding 10 residents of the area.

The gunman managed to flee after committing the crime to one of the mountains of the region, which is controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias.

The injured were taken to the city’s hospitals, one of the eyewitnesses said.

The sources did not indicate the main reasons for the crime, but the gunman is reportedly suffering from psychological disorders.